Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] moved down -0.17: Why It’s Important

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.51 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Suncor assumes operatorship of Syncrude.

Suncor confirmed that it has assumed operatorship of the Syncrude Joint Venture, a critical step towards driving greater efficiencies and competitiveness across all Suncor-operated assets in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB).

The arrangement, which has the full support of the Syncrude joint venture owners and was initially announced in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects Suncor’s confidence in the Syncrude asset and is part of a multi-year strategy to improve its operational performance, efficiency and competitiveness.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 40.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $23.95 and lowest of $23.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.73, which means current price is +43.35% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6233522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.89 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 23.48 for the last single week of trading, and 20.93 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $21,212 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 75,264,509, which is approximately -1.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 56,296,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in SU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.26 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 34.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 62,486,500 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 71,874,093 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 767,902,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 902,263,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,809,697 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,013,686 shares during the same period.