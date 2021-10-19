Raymond James slashes price target on U.S. Bancorp [USB] – find out why.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $60.58 on 10/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.83, while the highest price level was $60.94. The company report on October 15, 2021 that U.S. Bank names Troy Remington as chief credit officer.

U.S. Bank announced that it has named Troy Remington as chief credit officer. Remington has been serving as interim chief credit officer since early August, when the former chief credit officer accepted a new leadership role within the company. Remington will report to Jodi Richard, U.S. Bank’s chief risk officer.

“We’re excited to have Troy in this role and pleased we were able to fill this critical position from within,” Richard said. “Troy’s depth of credit risk knowledge, familiarity with U.S. Bank and our credit culture, and his strong reputation as a collaborative and thoughtful business partner made him a stand-out candidate”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.03 percent and weekly performance of -2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, USB reached to a volume of 5152897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on USB stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 58 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.14.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.27, while it was recorded at 60.80 for the last single week of trading, and 55.60 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.05%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,159 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 128,888,906, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,095,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.52 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -0.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 743 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 40,405,230 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 50,470,378 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,017,718,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,108,593,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,150,287 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,557,505 shares during the same period.