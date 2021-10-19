QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is -14.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $130.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that MTM Tecnologia Expands Free Mobile App To Facilitate Safe Blood Donations Across Brazil.

October 18, 2021 /3BL Media/ – MTM Tecnologia has expanded access to its free mobile app, now named One Blood, for Android and iOS devices to facilitate safe blood donations throughout Brazil. Started as a temporary measure for safe blood donation sites during the COVID-19 pandemic, MTM Tecnologia’s application is now available across the country for all interested blood donation centers. The app, which was developed with the backing and support of Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative, began in support of the Green & Yellow Blood Project/Sangue Verde e Amarelo, an initiative by a group of Brazilian organizations to encourage safe donations during the global health crisis.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.04 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $128.2404 to $130.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 5261423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $181.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $225, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 188 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.62, while it was recorded at 127.39 for the last single week of trading, and 139.61 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 32.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $108,247 million, or 74.40% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,838,530, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,250,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.44 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.18 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,133 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 47,314,573 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 47,270,834 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 737,316,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,901,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,676,091 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,825,218 shares during the same period.