NIO Inc. [NIO] Revenue clocked in at $4.29 billion, down -18.73% YTD: What’s Next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] price surged by 5.04 percent to reach at $1.9. The company report on October 1, 2021 that NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2021 Delivery Update.

Company Achieved New Record-High Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries.

• NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September 2021, increasing by 125.7% year-over-year.

A sum of 43215825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.31M shares. NIO Inc. shares reached a high of $39.84 and dropped to a low of $37.27 until finishing in the latest session at $39.61.

The one-year NIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.96. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $59.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57.60 to $58.30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.14. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.76, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 43.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,752 million, or 36.60% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 90,914,259, which is approximately -1.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,437,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.83 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 55,062,037 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 40,084,476 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 378,272,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,419,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,043,057 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,453 shares during the same period.