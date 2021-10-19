Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Stock trading around $5.60 per share: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.71%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Nano Dimension to Deliver Fabrica 2.0 System to a Leading Western Homeland Security Agency, under a $1.5M Contract for Machine utilization.

Fabrica 2.0 Micro Manufacturing Technology was formally confirmed as meeting the High Standards of this Government Agency.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension”) an industry leading Additively Manufacturing Electronics (AME) & Additively Manufactured (AM) 3D-Structures’ Formation systems provider, announced that it has met the final milestone to complete the delivery of its Fabrica 2.0 System for micro precision additive manufacturing to a leading Western Homeland Security Agency.

Over the last 12 months, NNDM stock rose by 25.00%. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 250.60 million shares outstanding and 184.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, NNDM stock reached a trading volume of 4057597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 350.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 89.80 and a Current Ratio set at 90.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $292 million, or 23.10% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,372,053, which is approximately 26.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,539,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.42 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.16 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 59.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 19,735,178 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,711,413 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,664,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,110,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,669,154 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,505 shares during the same period.