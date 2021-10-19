Market cap of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] reaches 82.84M – now what?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ: HX] price surged by 13.05 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Xiaobai Maimai Plans to Enter the U.S. Radiation Oncology Services Market.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, announced that it plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.

The Company recently established We Health Limited, a subsidiary based in New York, to tap into the cancer therapy and radiation oncology business in the U.S. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang to be Co-Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Wang has extensive experience in medical health, health management and medical technology related businesses.

A sum of 6537721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 322.05K shares. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares reached a high of $7.08 and dropped to a low of $5.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

HX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.74. With this latest performance, HX shares gained by 290.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 401.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.27 for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xiaobai Maimai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1669.83 and a Gross Margin at -54.67. Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1797.92.

Return on Total Capital for HX is now -61.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.90. Additionally, HX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] managed to generate an average of -$280,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] Insider Position Details

Positions in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ:HX] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 49,327 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 307,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,300 shares during the same period.