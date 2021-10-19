Market cap of Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] reaches 985.48M – now what?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] price plunged by -39.19 percent to reach at -$8.9. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?.

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. plummeted 39% on Monday, October 18, 2021 after it was disclosed that the FDA declined to approve its injection drug for face wrinkles, resulting in the third precipitous drop for the stock in the past week. The disclosure of the FDA’s decision came just days after the FDA posted Form 483 to its website, citing issues found during the inspection of a Revance facility in July 2021. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Revance Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC).

A sum of 17208656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 516.37K shares. Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $14.73 and dropped to a low of $13.01 until finishing in the latest session at $13.81.

The average equity rating for RVNC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Needham have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

RVNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.41. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -50.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.52, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revance Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

RVNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $748 million, or 88.90% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,347,678, which is approximately -0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,043,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.65 million in RVNC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.89 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 3,131,597 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,816,193 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 47,246,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,194,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 953,186 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 761,739 shares during the same period.