Market Analysts see Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $50.665 during the day while it closed the day at $49.77. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Announces 10-Year Environmental Sustainability Plan.

Airline plans to reduce carbon emissions intensity by at least 20 percent by 2030 and maintain carbon neutral growth every year through the end of the decade.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced a series of near-term goals, actions, and initiatives in support of a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock has also loss -3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUV stock has declined by -3.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.84% and gained 6.78% year-on date.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $30.12 billion, with 591.00 million shares outstanding and 589.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 6064927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 47.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.60, while it was recorded at 51.01 for the last single week of trading, and 54.44 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,073 million, or 79.40% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 29,025,131 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 30,055,999 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 404,518,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,599,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,886,020 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 5,213,445 shares during the same period.