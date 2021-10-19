Market Analysts see Sabre Corporation [SABR] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a low on 10/18/21, posting a -1.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.06. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Sabre and Emirates reach new distribution agreement.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines, have signed a new multi-year, worldwide distribution agreement.

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS), with immediate effect. Further to this, Emirates will create and distribute NDC offers through the Sabre GDS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4275298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corporation stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $3.83 billion, with 319.75 million shares outstanding and 319.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 4275298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $4,225 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,731,623, which is approximately 1.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,454,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.1 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $224.74 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 43,965,692 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 36,712,792 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 269,694,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,372,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,684,578 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,536,956 shares during the same period.