Market Analysts see MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.80 at the close of the session, up 3.45%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested investors and other parties can register for the conference call using the link below:.

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7165049.

MultiPlan Corporation stock is now -39.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.91 and lowest of $4.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.82, which means current price is +4.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 10327151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MPLN stock performed recently?

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.15 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.51.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now -1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.33. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$260,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]

There are presently around $2,702 million, or 91.90% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.0 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $184.56 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 77,867,466 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 22,901,890 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 462,116,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,885,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,865,533 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 12,601,913 shares during the same period.