Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Revenue clocked in at $14.39 billion, up 35.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] closed the trading session at $18.47 on 10/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.35, while the highest price level was $18.76. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Announces Third Quarter ‘21 Earnings Webcast.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced it will release third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

What: Kinder Morgan Third Quarter ‘21 Earnings Results Webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.11 percent and weekly performance of 4.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.22M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 15487379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.12%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,143 million, or 56.60% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,745,619, which is approximately 13.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,476,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.52 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 606 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 98,246,131 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 103,300,611 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 1,159,734,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,361,281,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,117,940 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 9,733,053 shares during the same period.