GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is -4.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.21%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Expected to Close Business Combination with Mirion Technologies on October 20, 2021.

Significant Updates:.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II expects all closing conditions to be met to complete its business combination, subject to stockholder approval.

Over the last 12 months, GSAH stock rose by 0.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $975.00 million, with 93.75 million shares outstanding and 75.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, GSAH stock reached a trading volume of 3522602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, GSAH shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

51 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 17,756,764 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,315,574 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,627,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,699,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,735,842 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,410,612 shares during the same period.