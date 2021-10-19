For Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $63.14 during the day while it closed the day at $62.56. The company report on October 11, 2021 that ExxonMobil to Build Its First Large-Scale Plastic Waste Advanced Recycling Facility.

Advanced recycling operation in Baytown, Texas will be among the largest in North America.

Commercial volumes of certified circular polymers available by year-end 2021.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock has also gained 1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XOM stock has inclined by 11.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.15% and gained 51.77% year-on date.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $262.36 billion, with 4.28 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.17M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 18223981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $66.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 710.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.13, while it was recorded at 61.89 for the last single week of trading, and 56.73 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.59.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.41. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of -$311,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 1.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140,807 million, or 53.50% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,122,370, which is approximately 1.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 269,820,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.88 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.79 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,279 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 128,175,707 shares. Additionally, 1,237 investors decreased positions by around 101,733,135 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 2,020,843,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,250,751,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,779,254 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,995,079 shares during the same period.