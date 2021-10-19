F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $12.13 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.62%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that F.N.B. Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Record revenue of $321 million drives earnings per common share of $0.34.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 with net income available to common stockholders of $109.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share. Comparatively, third quarter of 2020 net income available to common stockholders totaled $80.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $99.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2021 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.34, excluding $0.9 million of significant items. On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2020 was $0.26, excluding $6.0 million of significant items, and the second quarter of 2021 was $0.31, excluding $2.6 million of significant items.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock rose by 61.73%. The one-year F.N.B. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.58. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.88 billion, with 319.60 million shares outstanding and 316.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 4202752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,952 million, or 77.70% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,249,119, which is approximately -2.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,972,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.83 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $350.46 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 4.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 11,075,740 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 9,725,889 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 222,540,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,341,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,744 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 543,315 shares during the same period.