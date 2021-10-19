Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $14

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.05 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that 3Q 2021 Earnings Release and Call Date Announced.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

By Phone:.

Energy Transfer LP stock is now 62.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ET Stock saw the intraday high of $10.17 and lowest of $9.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.55, which means current price is +66.67% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 12805819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $10,241 million, or 38.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 152,981,963, which is approximately 16.256% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 68,999,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.44 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $600.86 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -3.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 116,517,337 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 115,890,779 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 786,582,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,990,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,745,935 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,488,293 shares during the same period.