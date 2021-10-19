Daiwa Securities lifts Coupang Inc. [CPNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $27.55 on 10/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.02, while the highest price level was $27.59. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Coupang Names Alex Wong Head of Public Affairs.

Coupang announced that Alex Wong has joined the company as Head of Public Affairs. In this newly created role based in Washington D.C., Wong will oversee public policy matters, U.S. government relations, and engagement with an array of stakeholders.

Wong’s appointment comes as Coupang scales and grows its operations in South Korea and beyond, transforming the global e-commerce model by launching its services in new markets across Asia. Coupang premiered earlier this year on the New York Stock Exchange as the fifth largest U.S. technology IPO in history.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.06 percent and weekly performance of 2.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 4674081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.36% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.06, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,681 million, or 84.80% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.74 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $3.05 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 39,509,162 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 14,288,483 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 1,168,731,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,222,528,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,065,876 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,012 shares during the same period.