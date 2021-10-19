Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] moved down -2.12: Why It’s Important

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] loss -2.12% or -1.58 points to close at $72.89 with a heavy trading volume of 6159130 shares. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Con Edison To Report 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings On Nov. 4.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2021 earnings on November 4, 2021 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York’s Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest solar developer in the United States and the seventh-largest worldwide, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company’s effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

It opened the trading session at $72.985, the shares rose to $73.3175 and dropped to $72.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ED points out that the company has recorded -8.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ED reached to a volume of 6159130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $75.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $65, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 18.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ED stock

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.92, while it was recorded at 74.95 for the last single week of trading, and 73.97 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

There are presently around $15,995 million, or 64.50% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,203,813, which is approximately -3.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,080,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 18,947,353 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 10,547,422 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 189,941,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,436,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,917,970 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,169,522 shares during the same period.