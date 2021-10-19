Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain 46.84% so far this year. What now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.4899 during the day while it closed the day at $21.38. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs and Lourenco Goncalves Awarded Top Honors at S&P Global Platts 2021 Global Metals Ceremony.

Lourenco Goncalves Named CEO/Chairperson of the Year.

Company also awarded Metals Company of the Year and the Deal of the Year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock has also loss -0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLF stock has inclined by 6.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.80% and gained 46.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $10.73 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 455.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.46M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 21164189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,567 million, or 73.20% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.54 million in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $826.25 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,704,043 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 65,169,384 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 197,058,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,932,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,225,267 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,925,368 shares during the same period.