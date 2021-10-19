Citigroup slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.29 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Western Union Names Shannon Armbrecht Chief Diversity and Talent Officer.

New Role to Advance DEI as a Key Pillar of Company’s Enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance Strategy.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced the appointment of Shannon Armbrecht as its first Chief Diversity and Talent Officer. Armbrecht commences her role with immediate effect, reporting directly to Richard Williams, Chief People Officer.

The Western Union Company stock is now -2.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WU Stock saw the intraday high of $21.335 and lowest of $21.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.61, which means current price is +7.47% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4517943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WU shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.42.

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 23.33 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $8,782 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,872,736, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,988,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $448.47 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 28,984,374 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 26,020,888 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 357,508,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,513,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,790,738 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,661,595 shares during the same period.