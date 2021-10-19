CIBC slashes price target on Tilray Inc. [TLRY] – find out why.

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.89%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Net Revenue and Gross Profit Increased 43% and 46%, Respectively, for Largest Global Cannabis Cultivator.

10th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock rose by 81.12%. The one-year Tilray Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.09. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.71 billion, with 449.40 million shares outstanding and 429.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.10M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 13859032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $17.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $30.25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Inc. Fundamentals:

Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TLRY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 49.30%.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $514 million, or 12.40% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,376,695, which is approximately -37.647% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,733,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.8 million in TLRY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $21.72 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 12,497,580 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 55,013,372 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 16,496,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,014,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,218,733 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 25,922,414 shares during the same period.