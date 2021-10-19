Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Revenue clocked in at $572.44 million, down -46.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.15%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Canopy Growth Announces Plan to Acquire Wana Brands, the #1 Cannabis Edibles Brand in North America.

Transaction Strengthens Canopy Growth’s U.S. Ecosystem and Increases U.S. Cannabis Market Exposure Upon Federal Permissibility.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Mountain High Products, LLC, Wana Wellness, LLC and The Cima Group, LLC (collectively, “Wana” and each, a “Wana Entity”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into definitive agreements (the “Agreements”) providing Canopy Growth with the right, upon federal permissibility of THC in the U.S., to acquire 100% of the outstanding membership interests of Wana, the #1 cannabis edibles brand in North America by market share.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -25.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.06 billion, with 382.98 million shares outstanding and 250.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 3404593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $741 million, or 16.79% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 36.29% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,180,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.38 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $41.41 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 86.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 11,937,754 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 4,498,971 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 39,712,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,149,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,215,123 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 926,921 shares during the same period.