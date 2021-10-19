Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is 52.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.89 during the day while it closed the day at $46.28. The company report on October 16, 2021 that Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021.

Bank of America Corporation announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:.

Series of Preferred Stock.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also gained 5.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 22.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.53% and gained 52.69% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $378.52 billion, with 8.62 billion shares outstanding and 8.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.96M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 49405874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.27.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.96, while it was recorded at 44.88 for the last single week of trading, and 38.98 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $281,445 million, or 73.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,744,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.82 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.93 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,180 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 180,524,569 shares. Additionally, 1,119 investors decreased positions by around 242,433,533 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 5,658,401,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,081,359,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,535,638 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 17,703,293 shares during the same period.