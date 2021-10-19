American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] moved down -0.70: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.84 at the close of the session, down -0.70%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Nov. 21.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 25.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $20.15 and lowest of $19.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.09, which means current price is +34.87% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.22M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 20405455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $20.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 16 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.07, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 20.72 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,896 million, or 54.60% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,995,884, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 43,021,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $853.55 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $699.28 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 36,797,217 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 19,695,420 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 291,075,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,567,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,377,879 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,305 shares during the same period.