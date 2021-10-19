Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $166.82 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.75%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.

, J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced it went live with credit card payments processing for Alibaba.com, the B2B business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Working together with Alipay, a leading digital life services platform operated by Ant Group, J.P. Morgan Merchant Services, the #1 payments processing provider in the U.S. according to Nilson, now powers payments made by U.S. credit cards on Alibaba.com.

The rise of marketplaces is one of the biggest trends in e-commerce, accounting for almost half of all online purchases in 2020, with online sales hitting more than $4.2T globally in 20201. Due to the growth of e-commerce, small and micro businesses need a fast, easy and safe way to seamlessly accept payments from customers across different payment methods and channels. With the payments processing capabilities from J.P. Morgan, Alipay can now provide improved card payment services in the U.S. for Alibaba.com Trade Assurance—the free payment and order protection service for all on-platform transactions.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -45.72%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.68. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.15 billion, with 2.72 billion shares outstanding and 2.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.02M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 18718796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $267.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $300 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on BABA stock. On July 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 300 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.97, while it was recorded at 166.40 for the last single week of trading, and 212.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 16.41%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,311 million, or 27.00% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,479,580, which is approximately -32.327% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,501,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $4.29 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 928 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 57,106,211 shares. Additionally, 860 investors decreased positions by around 282,565,338 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 351,560,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 691,232,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,399,066 shares, while 201 institutional investors sold positions of 26,581,869 shares during the same period.