Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved down -4.14: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a low on 10/18/21, posting a -4.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.09. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Agenus to Receive $20M Milestone Payment from Bristol Myers Squibb with Dosing of First Patient with its TIGIT Bispecific Antibody.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced it has triggered the first development milestone payment under its global licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for AGEN1777, an Fc-enhanced bispecific anti-TIGIT antibody. Agenus will receive a $20 million cash payment with the dosing of the first patient.

“AGEN1777 represents Agenus’ latest innovation to activate the immune system against cancer and combat therapeutic resistance, as well as our fifth pharmaceutical collaboration to reach clinical development,” said Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “With AGEN1777’s unique mechanism of action and Bristol Myers Squibb’s immuno-oncology expertise, our goal is to efficiently evaluate AGEN1777’s benefit in difficult to treat tumors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3526182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc. stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $1.23 billion, with 222.91 million shares outstanding and 203.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3526182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.94.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $585 million, or 50.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,145,203, which is approximately 13.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,903,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.77 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $58.22 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 14,516,249 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 15,271,886 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 85,141,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,929,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,292 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 821,008 shares during the same period.