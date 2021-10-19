Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] Revenue clocked in at $82.50 million, up 85.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMS] loss -0.50% or -0.04 points to close at $8.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3775386 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, and EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

It opened the trading session at $8.07, the shares rose to $8.08 and dropped to $8.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADMS points out that the company has recorded 55.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -171.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 843.65K shares, ADMS reached to a volume of 3775386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMS shares is $8.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on ADMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, ADMS shares gained by 59.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.99 for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.31 and a Gross Margin at +97.26. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.09.

Return on Total Capital for ADMS is now -39.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.19. Additionally, ADMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] managed to generate an average of -$415,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]

There are presently around $231 million, or 77.70% of ADMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,272,400, which is approximately 2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,856,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.96 million in ADMS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21.64 million in ADMS stock with ownership of nearly -21.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMS] by around 4,668,291 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,731,896 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,415,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,815,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,717 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,312,872 shares during the same period.