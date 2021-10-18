why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.95

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Synchrony And Fiserv Expand Strategic Partnership With Payment Options For Merchants And Their Customers Via Clover.

Participating merchants will have access to Synchrony’s full suite of innovative digital payment and financing options via the Clover platform.

First time private label credit cards will be accepted through the Clover platform.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock rose by 72.44%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.89. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.40 billion, with 577.20 million shares outstanding and 555.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 4207060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $56.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.40, while it was recorded at 49.38 for the last single week of trading, and 44.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.20%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,015 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,728,403, which is approximately 7.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,526,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

364 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 51,449,294 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 52,686,326 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 434,217,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,353,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,244,827 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 21,552,784 shares during the same period.