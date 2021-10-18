why Cameco Corporation [CCJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.86

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.99 at the close of the session, down -1.19%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Terrestrial Energy and Cameco to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear Power Plants.

Terrestrial Energy and Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), both leading Canadian companies in their fields, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to examine potential partnership opportunities to deploy Terrestrial Energy’s Integrated Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) Generation IV nuclear power plants in North America and worldwide, and to evaluate possible opportunities for the supply of uranium supply, fuel and other services. As part of these activities, the companies are investigating the potential of Cameco’s Port Hope uranium conversion facility in southern Ontario for IMSR fuel salt supply.

This MOU is non-binding and non-exclusive. It follows Terrestrial Energy’s prior agreements with Cameco to supply uranium products for its ongoing fuel testing programs.

Cameco Corporation stock is now 86.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCJ Stock saw the intraday high of $25.56 and lowest of $24.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.57, which means current price is +105.51% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 6522673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 41.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.27. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.46, while it was recorded at 24.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $6,145 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,248,405, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,414,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.21 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $298.96 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 22,319,097 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 20,289,899 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 203,288,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,897,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,153,949 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,114 shares during the same period.