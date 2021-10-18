Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Las Vegas Sands to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The company will release its financial results shortly after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange and will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A sum of 5327683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.75M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $41.02 and dropped to a low of $40.03 until finishing in the latest session at $40.10.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.71. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $60 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.86, while it was recorded at 39.97 for the last single week of trading, and 52.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.99 and a Gross Margin at -4.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.65.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.00. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 478.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$36,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,444 million, or 39.10% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,141,973, which is approximately 6.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,597,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $946.25 million in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $856.43 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 37,678,102 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 50,975,868 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 196,726,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,380,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,246,470 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 22,802,688 shares during the same period.