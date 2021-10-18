Wall Street Analyst Initiated Air Industries Group [AIRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Air Industries Group [AMEX: AIRI] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 10/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.30. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Air Industries Group Announces New $5.2 Million, Long-Term Agreement for the CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter.

Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI):.

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, is pleased to announce that its Sterling Engineering subsidiary has been awarded a new Long-Term Agreement (LTA) to deliver “Chaff Pods” for the new CH-53K heavy lift helicopter. Based on existing orders for the aircraft the LTA should have a minimum value in excess of $5.2 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.32 percent and weekly performance of 10.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.70K shares, AIRI reached to a volume of 15501897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Industries Group [AIRI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Air Industries Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Industries Group is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

AIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Air Industries Group [AIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, AIRI shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Air Industries Group [AIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1415, while it was recorded at 1.0540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3259 for the last 200 days.

Air Industries Group [AIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Industries Group [AIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Air Industries Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for AIRI is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, AIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] managed to generate an average of $8,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Air Industries Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Air Industries Group [AIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.50% of AIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,225,840, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.90% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 576,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in AIRI stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.38 million in AIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Industries Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Air Industries Group [AMEX:AIRI] by around 183,973 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,568 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,592,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,796,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,402 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11 shares during the same period.