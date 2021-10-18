VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.33 during the day while it closed the day at $30.07. The company report on October 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COLB, ESXB, RFL, CLDB, VICI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia shareholders will own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you are a Columbia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also gained 2.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -1.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.67% and gained 17.92% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $21.26 billion, with 536.69 million shares outstanding and 535.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5389928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.91, while it was recorded at 29.80 for the last single week of trading, and 29.55 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.68 and a Gross Margin at +98.26. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.85. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,331 million, or 91.70% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 60,991,870 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 59,757,242 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 522,130,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,879,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,952,935 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 9,350,420 shares during the same period.