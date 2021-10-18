Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain 857.06% so far this year. What now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] surged by $10.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $401.4899 during the day while it closed the day at $390.00. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Upstart to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 9, 2021.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced that its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the third quarter 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 25.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPST stock has inclined by 238.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 299.79% and gained 857.06% year-on date.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $29.96 billion, with 76.67 million shares outstanding and 65.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 8505107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $234.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $230, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on UPST stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 120 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 21.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.31. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 299.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.33 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 263.38, while it was recorded at 351.71 for the last single week of trading, and 143.32 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,260 million, or 56.50% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $1.14 billion in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,382,186 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,962,436 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 27,348,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,692,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,803,324 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 816,596 shares during the same period.