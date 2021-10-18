Truist slashes price target on Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] – find out why.

Paycor HCM Inc. [NASDAQ: PYCR] price plunged by -1.53 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Paycor HCM, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (NASDAQ: PYCR) announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Offering”) that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor’s common stock. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Paycor will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

A sum of 5140406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 639.45K shares. Paycor HCM Inc. shares reached a high of $32.92 and dropped to a low of $31.06 until finishing in the latest session at $31.52.

The one-year PYCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.62. The average equity rating for PYCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYCR shares is $41.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Paycor HCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $39 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Paycor HCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $44, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on PYCR stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PYCR shares from 41 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycor HCM Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.03.

PYCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Paycor HCM Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.65. Paycor HCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.47.

Return on Total Capital for PYCR is now -7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.59. Additionally, PYCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] managed to generate an average of -$334,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Paycor HCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PYCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycor HCM Inc. go to 2.71%.

Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Paycor HCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Paycor HCM Inc. [NASDAQ:PYCR] by around 10,768 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYCR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,768 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.