Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is 73.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $4.01 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Sets 40% Reduction Target for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity by 2030.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that it has committed to reducing operating Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40% from 2019 levels by 2030.

This critical initiative is consistent with the technical leadership that Transocean has demonstrated over the years. Indeed, the company has proactively implemented numerous innovations to improve the performance of its rigs, and enhance safety, reliability, operational execution, and efficiency. Importantly, Transocean will achieve the reduced emissions intensity target without diminishing its record of safety and operational integrity.

Transocean Ltd. represents 621.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.56 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $3.94 to $4.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.17M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 17877047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 394.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,379 million, or 53.70% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,173,084, which is approximately -6.372% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,045,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.66 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $133.08 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 144.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 97,986,471 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 84,694,477 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 161,152,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,833,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,941,672 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,514,569 shares during the same period.