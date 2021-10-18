The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $133.44 billion, up 21.51% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.23%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Kroger Delivery Expands with New Fulfillment Centers.

America’s largest grocery retailer to enter Northeast and expand in California and Florida.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, announced it will offer more customers Kroger Delivery through the addition of new Kroger fulfillment centers powered by the Ocado Group, combining vertical integration, machine learning, and robotics to provide an affordable, friendly, and fast fresh food delivery service.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 13.57%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.36. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.72 billion, with 746.00 million shares outstanding and 738.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6888342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $39.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $28, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.60, while it was recorded at 39.32 for the last single week of trading, and 38.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.25. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.99. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.92%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,214 million, or 86.10% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 76,077,865, which is approximately 2.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,572,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.38 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 21.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 40,558,636 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 47,312,696 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 539,597,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,468,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,964,043 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,152 shares during the same period.