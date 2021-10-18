The Gap Inc. [GPS] moved down -2.64: Why It’s Important

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a low on 10/15/21, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.14. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Gap Inc. Acquires AI Startup CB4.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has acquired the New York and Tel Aviv based start-up Context-Based 4 Casting Ltd. (CB4) that uses cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools to transform retail operations, increase sales and improve the customer experience through predictive analytics and demand sensing.

“We believe artificial intelligence and machine learning will shape the future of our industry. Gap Inc. has experience working with CB4’s world-class data scientists, so we understand the impact and the wide applications their science can have across sales, inventory and consumer insights, as well as its potential to unlock value and enhance the customer experience,” said Sally Gilligan, Chief Growth Transformation Officer, and head of the Strategic Growth Office at Gap Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9012307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $8.48 billion, with 378.00 million shares outstanding and 198.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 9012307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 38 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $4,620 million, or 56.60% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,061,253, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 24,900,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.3 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $519.64 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 37,140,672 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 28,356,060 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 143,162,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,659,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,405,830 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,506,023 shares during the same period.