Tata Motors Limited [TTM] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.75%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Thinking about buying stock in Tata Motors, New Fortress Energy, Arbutus Biopharma, US Well Services, or Progenity?.

Over the last 12 months, TTM stock rose by 288.08%. The average equity rating for TTM stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.18 billion, with 765.76 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, TTM stock reached a trading volume of 4519063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tata Motors Limited [TTM]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04.

TTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.75. With this latest performance, TTM shares gained by 62.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.63 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tata Motors Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tata Motors Limited [TTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Tata Motors Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for TTM is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.27. Additionally, TTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,645,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.

TTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tata Motors Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 10,978,173 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,362,630 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 33,833,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,174,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,613 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,748 shares during the same period.