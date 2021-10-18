Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell -29.89% so far this year. What now?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.605 during the day while it closed the day at $48.64. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 4, 2021.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) announced that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also gained 12.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has inclined by 2.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.21% and lost -29.89% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $10.20 billion, with 204.38 million shares outstanding and 197.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 7250293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.54. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.98, while it was recorded at 48.33 for the last single week of trading, and 54.50 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,396 million, or 96.00% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,063,626, which is approximately -12.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,177,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $832.79 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

307 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 29,223,339 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 25,739,260 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 138,212,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,174,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,873,757 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,719,509 shares during the same period.