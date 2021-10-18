Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] moved down -0.17: Why It’s Important

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $6.02 on 10/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.00, while the highest price level was $6.06. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Pandora Launches ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’.

New Station on Pandora Expands Distribution of SoundCloud’s Trendsetting Playlist Spotlighting The Next Wave of Hip Hop Superstars.

Pandora and SoundCloud are joining forces to bring fans music from the hip hop superstars of tomorrow with ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’, a new station available on Pandora. The station will feature songs heard on the SiriusXM show of the same name, which airs on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation (Ch. 44) and is hosted by music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy. Listen to ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’ on Pandora HERE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.44M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 10421207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $7.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SIRI stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,399 million, or 14.10% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 80,556,355, which is approximately -7.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,986,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.4 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $262.83 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

257 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 57,743,146 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 81,369,003 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 425,531,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,644,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,824,680 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 10,237,158 shares during the same period.