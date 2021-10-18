Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently 1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.43 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Regions Financial Updates Earnings Release and Call Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Results to be released Jan. 20, 2022.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Friday announced an updated issuance date for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The results will now be released pre-market open on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, rather than on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, as previously announced.

Regions Financial Corporation stock is now 39.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RF Stock saw the intraday high of $22.66 and lowest of $22.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.81, which means current price is +42.68% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 8038680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.86.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 23.90%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $15,998 million, or 77.60% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,103,576, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,706,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 43,039,284 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 38,473,488 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 631,714,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,226,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,535,864 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,558,636 shares during the same period.