Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $69.66 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2021 that 616th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 616th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.236 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.832 per share, is payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for November’s dividend is November 1, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation represents 374.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.37 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $69.4721 to $70.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4123148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 170.99.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.36, while it was recorded at 68.88 for the last single week of trading, and 66.34 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $19,402 million, or 73.30% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,130,162, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,818,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.95 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 4.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 25,887,443 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 12,981,803 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 239,658,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,527,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,890,313 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,842,645 shares during the same period.