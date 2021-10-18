Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Stock trading around $85.11 per share: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469, and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 8173296. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

A sum of 4160195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.95M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $86.60 and dropped to a low of $84.47 until finishing in the latest session at $85.11.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.74. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $130.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $138, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 135 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.18, while it was recorded at 85.84 for the last single week of trading, and 114.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,635 million, or 84.50% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,324,244, which is approximately 1.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,256,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 0.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

374 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 43,547,466 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 32,057,647 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 143,349,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,954,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,377,962 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 18,921,179 shares during the same period.