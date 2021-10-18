Market cap of ConocoPhillips [COP] reaches 94.76B – now what?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $74.14 on 10/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.13, while the highest price level was $74.93. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Concho Deadline Alert.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.40 percent and weekly performance of -1.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, COP reached to a volume of 6928987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $74.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 25.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.64 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.13, while it was recorded at 73.72 for the last single week of trading, and 55.26 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,561 million, or 79.90% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 112,123,146, which is approximately 4.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,688,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.37 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

758 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 64,354,006 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 66,316,185 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 928,966,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,059,636,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,380,499 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,078 shares during the same period.