Market cap of Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] reaches 615.93M – now what?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: CMO] price plunged by -7.45 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Capstead Mortgage Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger with Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead”) announced that at its special meeting of stockholders held, conducted by means of a virtual meeting held live over the internet, Capstead stockholders approved the merger transaction (the “Merger”) in which Capstead will merge with and into Rodeo Sub I, LLC (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (f/k/a Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc.) (“FBRT”), pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into among Capstead, FBRT, Merger Sub and Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., FBRT’s external manager (“BSP”), on July 25, 2021, and amended on September 22, 2021. At the special meeting, approximately 74.19% of Capstead’s outstanding shares of common stock (“Capstead Common Stock”) were voted, with approximately 98.12% of the votes cast in favor of the Capstead merger proposal.

Highlights of the Merger.

A sum of 5676782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 742.13K shares. Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares reached a high of $6.93 and dropped to a low of $6.20 until finishing in the latest session at $6.34.

The one-year CMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.17. The average equity rating for CMO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CMO shares from 7 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80.

CMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, CMO shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capstead Mortgage Corporation Fundamentals:

CMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation go to 10.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $445 million, or 75.30% of CMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,012,076, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,943,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.04 million in CMO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $32.92 million in CMO stock with ownership of nearly 0.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:CMO] by around 4,138,132 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 6,542,670 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 59,558,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,239,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,888 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,124 shares during the same period.