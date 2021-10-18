Market cap of BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] reaches 3.25B – now what?

BancorpSouth Bank [NYSE: BXS] slipped around -0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.98 at the close of the session, down -2.12%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation Receive Final Regulatory Approval for Merger.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (“BancorpSouth”) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”), the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A., announced their proposed merger has received final Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) approval. The FDIC approval follows recent approvals from the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance and from shareholders of both companies.

The merger, originally announced on April 12, 2021, is scheduled to close at 11:59 pm CDT on October 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the merger will create the sixth-largest bank headquartered in the combined nine-state footprint, with a presence in seven of the top 10 largest metropolitan statistical areas therein.

BancorpSouth Bank stock is now 9.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXS Stock saw the intraday high of $31.27 and lowest of $29.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.59, which means current price is +20.55% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 892.85K shares, BXS reached a trading volume of 4433929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXS shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BancorpSouth Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BancorpSouth Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BancorpSouth Bank is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82.

How has BXS stock performed recently?

BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, BXS shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.22, while it was recorded at 30.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.70 for the last 200 days.

BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.50. BancorpSouth Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.86.

Return on Total Capital for BXS is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.84. Additionally, BXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] managed to generate an average of $49,619 per employee.

Earnings analysis for BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BancorpSouth Bank go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]

There are presently around $2,221 million, or 68.60% of BXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,823,293, which is approximately -2.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,720,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.41 million in BXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $177.63 million in BXS stock with ownership of nearly 37.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BancorpSouth Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in BancorpSouth Bank [NYSE:BXS] by around 12,536,965 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 4,288,578 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 57,246,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,071,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,964,782 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 892,442 shares during the same period.