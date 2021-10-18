Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on 10/15/21, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.65. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Marvell Wins 2021 Leading Lights Award for Public Company of the Year.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Light Reading’s Leading Lights Public Company of the Year. The Leading Lights is the telecom industry’s most prestigious awards program, recognizing top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations. The Leading Lights winners were announced during an online awards ceremony on October 8, 2021.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Raghib Hussain, President of Products and Technologies at Marvell. “This recognition is a testament to our transformation of becoming the leading data infrastructure semiconductor innovator. We look forward to working with our customers and partners to accelerate our data-driven world with 5G, optimized cloud, automotive and enterprise solutions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5942298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $54.51 billion, with 821.06 million shares outstanding and 820.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 5942298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $69.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $72 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 157.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.56, while it was recorded at 64.28 for the last single week of trading, and 53.22 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 38.20%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $46,833 million, or 88.00% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 117,625,888, which is approximately 13.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,661,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.52 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

411 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 74,082,030 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 98,154,596 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 541,134,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,371,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,953,013 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 51,937,327 shares during the same period.