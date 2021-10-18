Market Analysts see Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE: CWEN] slipped around -1.99 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.22 at the close of the session, down -5.99%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Third Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

Clearway Energy Inc. stock is now -2.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CWEN Stock saw the intraday high of $33.40 and lowest of $31.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.23, which means current price is +25.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 649.41K shares, CWEN reached a trading volume of 5149159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Clearway Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on CWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, CWEN shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.41, while it was recorded at 33.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.46 for the last 200 days.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Clearway Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.21. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] managed to generate an average of $83,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]

There are presently around $2,202 million, or 91.20% of CWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP with ownership of 8,402,240, which is approximately 18.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,885,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.18 million in CWEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $175.83 million in CWEN stock with ownership of nearly -6.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clearway Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE:CWEN] by around 7,320,539 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,649,666 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 52,559,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,529,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWEN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,762 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,009 shares during the same period.