Market Analysts see Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] falling to $22. Time to buy?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price plunged by -2.47 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on September 18, 2021 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

A sum of 7124907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.14M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $18.015 and dropped to a low of $17.14 until finishing in the latest session at $17.38.

The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $24, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.10 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.73, while it was recorded at 17.71 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 43.94%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,371 million, or 50.30% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately -12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,613,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.89 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $293.11 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 65.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 27,341,425 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 40,863,678 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 183,308,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,513,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,143,527 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,733,195 shares during the same period.

