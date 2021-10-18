Hecla Mining Company [HL] Revenue clocked in at $817.40 million, down -13.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] price plunged by -1.76 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2021.¹.

HIGHLIGHTS.

A sum of 6023625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.25M shares. Hecla Mining Company shares reached a high of $5.74 and dropped to a low of $5.51 until finishing in the latest session at $5.58.

The one-year HL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.28. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $8.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.75, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Hold rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.35. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$10,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 65.30% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 51,553,703, which is approximately 3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,153,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.86 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $224.1 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -6.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,275,836 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 22,622,660 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 274,737,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,635,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,552,488 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,708 shares during the same period.