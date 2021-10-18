For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] plunged by -$0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.645 during the day while it closed the day at $31.24. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium.

Company provides long-term 2025 guidance of $3B, and updated 2022 sales guidance of $825-850M.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is holding its third annual Plug Symposium. Featuring more than two dozen global presenters, executives and thought leaders, this year’s event has attracted a record 5,000 attendees from around the world.

Plug Power Inc. stock has also gained 14.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLUG stock has inclined by 20.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.77% and lost -7.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $17.22 billion, with 567.03 million shares outstanding and 516.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.97M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 40284728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $43.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.42, while it was recorded at 30.81 for the last single week of trading, and 35.14 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,894 million, or 50.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,101,635, which is approximately 7.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,807,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $463.28 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 22.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 63,807,092 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 63,325,348 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 157,577,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,709,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,825,355 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,703,443 shares during the same period.